Palliatives: Christian youths task FG on improved agriculture

By Uchenna Eletuo (07031241955)

Some Nigerian youths under the auspices of the Christian Youths in Politics (CYP) on Friday tasked the Federal Government on the need to improve the nation’s agriculture to boost the economy.

Mrs Princess Kolawole, Coordinator of the organisation, made the appeal at its session in Lagos, saying that the mainstreaming of the agricultural sector would serve as a better palliative that would positively impact on everyone.

She said that fuel subsidy removal was bearing negatively on the people, adding that the best palliative was for government to channel resources to advance the agriculture sector, thereby bolstering the economy.

“With good incentives, youths will be attracted to farming and other agribusiness variants capable of giving the nation’s economy an edge in the global market.

“What other palliative can be as all-inclusive as the one that will take the teeming jobless youths off the street, engage them gainfully and better the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with their contributions,” she said.

Kolawole said that as Christian youth in politics, the faith-based organisation would continue to highlight areas the government needed to focus on to improve the lives of its citizens.

She noted that the nation was blessed with arable land, good weather for farming and an agro-business chain.

“With desired inputs such as security, access to land, tractors, soft loans, and linking of the hinterland to the city centres through rail system in place, the economy will be stimulated to create more jobs.

Similarly, Dr Oluwatosin Aderogu, a Board of Trustee (BoT) member of the organisation, said that the subsidy removal was long overdue.

Aderogu commended President Bola Tinubu on his political will to end the “parasitic regime” that had milked the nation dry with the people at the receiving end.

She said that the CYP craved a harmonious co-existence of youths, irrespective of religious or political leanings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the session is a gathering that draws delegates from the six geo-political zones of the country, and issues of national interest as it affects youths are reviewed and solutions proffered. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

