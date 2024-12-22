Palliative Stampedes: Politicians, Agriculture and Misplaced Priorities, By High Chief Peter Ameh

The recent tragic incident in which 63 people lost their lives in a scramble for rice is a stark reminder of the paradox that defines our nation. A country blessed with 39.6 million hectares of arable land, capable of feeding its population and even exporting surplus, is home to citizens who die in desperation, struggling for a bag of rice.

This incident is a shameful indictment of our nation’s failure to harness its vast resources to ensure the basic needs of its citizens are met. It is a scathing commentary on the incompetence and corruption that have become the hallmarks of our governance. The fact that people have to fight for a bag of rice, a staple food, is a clear indication that our agricultural sector is in shambles.

With 39.6 million hectares of arable land, Nigeria has the potential to be a breadbasket, not only for its citizens but also for the West African sub-region. However, decades of neglect, mismanagement, and corruption have led to a situation where our agricultural sector is underdeveloped, and our people are forced to rely on imported food.

The consequences of this failure are dire. Poverty, hunger, and malnutrition have become endemic, with millions of Nigerians struggling to make ends meet. The incident in which 63 people died in a scramble for rice is a tragic reminder of the human cost of our nation’s failure.

We need an holistic approach to disarm this paradox, we need a fundamental transformation of our agricultural sector. We need to invest in irrigation, mechanization, and extension services to boost agricultural productivity. We need to provide incentives for farmers, including access to credit, inputs, and markets. We need to address the issue of corruption, which has led to the misappropriation of funds meant for agricultural development.

The incident in which 63 people died in a scramble for rice is a wake-up call for our nation. It is a reminder that we have the resources, but lack the will and the leadership to harness them for the benefit of our citizens. We must act now to address the paradox of poverty and abundance that defines our nation. We owe it to the memories of those who died in desperation, and to the millions of Nigerians who continue to suffer in silence.

Nigerian leaders, both past and present, should hide their faces and bury them in shame. The country’s vast resources and potential have been squandered due to corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of vision. With 39.6 million hectares of arable land, Nigeria should be a breadbasket, not a country where people die in desperation, struggling for a bag of rice.

Nigeria’s history is replete with leaders who have failed to deliver on their promises. From the military dictators to the democratically elected presidents, the story is one of corruption, incompetence, and a lack of accountability. The country’s development has been hindered by the selfish interests of its leaders, who have consistently put their own needs above those of the people.

Nigerian politicians should bury their heads in shame due to their failure to provide quality leadership and address the numerous challenges confronting the country. Our current painful reality is a testament to the widespread disillusionment with Nigeria’s leadership and the need for a fundamental change in the country’s governance structure.

Nigerian leaders, both past and present, should indeed hide their faces and bury them in shame. Their failure to provide for the basic needs of their citizens, combined with their corruption and lack of accountability, has brought shame to the country and its people. It is time for a new generation of leaders who will prioritize the welfare of the people and work towards building a better future for Nigeria.