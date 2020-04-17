Palliative: Pro-democracy group donates 2,000 cartons of Indomie to FCTA

An Abuja-based Pro-democracy group, Team Ramatu Support Group (TRSG), has donated 2,000 cartons of Indomie noodles to support the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s efforts to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order.

Mrs Habiba Bello, the team leader, presented the donation to the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Christian Ohaa, on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that the donation was to support the administration and also show solidarity to the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

She commended the FCT administration for the active response and prayed that the pandemic would pass over Nigerians.

“We wish to handover our contributions to the FCT Administration and show our unalloyed loyalty to our leader, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, for her good work.

“As we bring these items today, we pray to Almighty God to grant her success and protect her and we also pray to Almighty God to bring an end to this pandemic,”she said

Responding, Ohaa appreciated the group for identifying with their own in a critical period of need, and assured members that the donation would get to the vulnerable rural communities.

“On behalf of the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, and other members of the family, this evening we are witnessing another show of “a friend in need is a friend indeed”.

“As I speak with you, Team Ramatu has given us 2,000 cartons of Indomie noodles to support the vulnerable in the FCT COVID-19.

“On behalf of the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, and the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, I welcome and thank you for this gesture.

“I want to assure you that all the gifts will reach the actual people who really need them. As you pray for the FCT, we hope that this Covid-19 will pass away very soon,” he said. (NAN)