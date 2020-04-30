Palliative: Mrs Buhari donates foods, medical equipment to FMC, women groups

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has donated medical equipment to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, to support government’s efforts in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.Represented by Dr Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Mrs Buhari said the gesture was part of her effort to support vulnerable women in these trying times.The first lady also donated food items to the Federal Ministry of Women for onward distribution to various women groups across the country to cushion the effect of lockdown.She expressed her concern towards protecting the rights and privileges of women and children especially during these period of lockdown. Mrs Buhari reaffirmed her readiness to remain commited in addressing the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, received the items on behalf of her Ministry, while Prof. Sa’ad Ahmed, the Chief Medical Director of FMC, received the equipment on behalf of the hospital.Tallen, who expressed gratitude to the first lady for identifying with women in this trying period, promised to ensure that the items were equitably distributed to the various women groups.On his part, Ahmed said the items would go along way in assisting the health workers in carrying out their job.The items donated include hand sanitisers, surgical masks and other medical equipment to support health workers to deliver effectively on their responsibilities.The first lady also donated food items and other essential commodities including rice, millet, milk, sugar, tomato paste and other nutritional commodities. (NAN)

