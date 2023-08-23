Palliative: Gombe governor vows to make example of saboteurs

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe has vowed to make example of anyone found to be engage in sabotaging the distribution of the Federal Government’s palliative in the state.

Yahaya gave the warning during the palliative distribution exercise at the Gombe Emir’s Palace, on Wednesday in Gombe.

He said the state government would not condone any attempt to sabotage the exercise, warning that erring personnel or individuals caught frustrating the effort towards ensuring that the palliatives get to the targeted population would be made an example to others.

According to him, the palliative is meant for the poor and vulnerable persons in view of the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

He said that about 420,000 beneficiaries would received food and non-food items during the exercise across the state.

He said, “this is just a step in anticipation of what the federal government will give to provide the palliative as a result of the hardships inflicted on people because of fuel subsidy removal.

“That is why I am emphasising that beneficiaries must learn to use the palliative effectively and efficiently, especially if they have farms, the two bags of fertilisers can be used to ensure that there is productivity on the farm.

”I would not like the poor to be short-changed in any way, so if anyone is caught or reported trying to cheat the poor, we will take serious action against such fellow.”

The governor said the federal government had released N2 billion out of the N5 billion approved for the state governments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on Aug. 15, commenced the distribution of the palliative to 30,000 beneficiaries under the first batch of the programme. (NAN)

