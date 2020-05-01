Palliative: FG donates 5,400 of 50kg bags of rice, other items to 4 states

The Federal Government on Friday handed over 5,400 of 50kg bags of rice and other items to Enugu, Anambra, Sokoto and Nassarawa States, as palliatives to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The relief items were collected in different Customs formations in Lagos.

The formations include Seme border Command, Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, Jealith Bonded Terminal in Amuwo Odofin, Western Marine Command, Apapa and Ikorodu Lighter Terminal.

The relief items include 5,400 bags of 50 kg rice, 7,200 cartons of tomato paste, gallons of vegetable oil and cartons of spaghetti.

Mrs Kemi Adedeji, Lagos State Coordinator of the operations presented the items to officials of the four states, on behalf of Hajiyah Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Adedeji said the gesture was in fulfillment of Federal Government’s promise to cushion the effects of the global health crisis.

She urged representatives of the four state to ensure that the relief items got to the poor and vulnerable in the states.

“These palliative are given to cushion the negative effect the Coronavirus pandemic might have on the people of the various state, especially the vulnerable.

“These relief items are a gesture from the Federal Government.

“These are your own shares and I implore the states to distribute the food items to vulnerables and downtrodden in your states.

“The items have been certified fit for human consumption by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC),” she said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Anambra Government, the State Liaison Officer in Lagos, Mrs Uloma Wise, commended the Federal Government for the assistance.

Wise assured that the relief materials would be distributed among the needy in the state. (NAN)