Palestinian-Israeli conflict: Jama’atut Tajdidil Islamy speaks, demands end to hypocrisy

As the conflict between Hamas, in the Gaza strip of Palestine, and Israel rages, a group, the Jama’atut Tajdidil Islamy (JTI) has weighed in.

The group in a statement e-signed by Engr Abubakar Mujahid Muhammad

Mudirul Amm, called for an end to what it described as international hypocrisy, insisting that international law must prevail.

The statement made available to Newsdiaryonline says, “The Jama’atut Tajdidil Islamy (JTI) wishes to express its unreserved sympathy and empathy to all affected parties. We call for an immediate ceasefire from the two sides and a return to diplomatic efforts.

“We, however, wish to observe that the main issue here is that the Palestinian – Israeli conflict is shrouded in international hypocrisy. It is only when this hypocrisy is addressed, and international law is equally applied without fear or favor that this conflict can be resolved.

Titled: THE PALESTINIAN – ISRAELI CONFLICT: INTERNATIONAL HYPOCRISY MUST STOP AND INTERNATIONAL LAW MUST BE EQUALLY APPLIED , the statement reads thus:

The world, in the past four days, has witnessed the escalation of conflict between Hamas in the Gaza Strip of Palestine and the State of Israel. This escalation, like all those before it came with a lot of destruction and great losses of life and property. Unfortunately, there is no end yet in sight to the conflict.

The root of the Palestinian -Israeli conflict goes back a long time in history.

It was the European Christians that were responsible for the Israelites going into diaspora even before the coming of Islam. It was from the European Christians that Muslim Arabs took over Palestine

The Europeans have never forgiven the taking over of Palestine by the Muslims. They tried every means possible to reclaim it, including waging a two hundred years long crusade wars and instigating the Mongol hordes to destroy the political structures of the Muslim empire.

All those efforts having failed, the Europeans turned to supporting the rising Zionist movement among Jews in Europe, whose aim was to establish an exclusively Jewish homeland in Palestine. Following the French revolution and the rise of Christian reformation movements in Europe the first strong Zionist movement was born in Britain with the full backing of the British and other European governments.

But there was a stumbling block preventing the realization of the Zionist goal – the Turkish Muslim Ottoman empire. The First World War was used to dismember and greatly weaken that empire, with Palestine taken over by the British.

It was the British that took the first step of establishing an Israeli state by allowing mass migration of Jews from all over the world to Palestine. Britain did this with the effective collaboration of France and Russia, the champions of the First World War and the support of some Arab chieftains.

By 1924 the Ottoman empire was brought to an end and replaced with several small uncoordinated nation states.

By the time Hitler came to power in Germany, Britain had managed to bring into Palestine a sizable number of Jews. Again the Second World War and Hitler’s treatment of Jews was used by the European powers to push for a Jewish State on Palestinian land without any regard for the Muslim Arab population of that area. Thus, Jewish migration to Palestine was undertaken on an unprecedented scale, supervised by European powers.

Except that this time around, this was done with the active participation of America, if not under its direct leadership. America had emerged after the Second World War as the undisputed leader of the west, in a bipolar global arrangement. Furthermore, Jews had been encouraged by the Zionist movement to migrate en masse to the USA and take over its economy. Thus political activities in the USA became subjected to Zionist agenda and manipulation.

By 1948, with the full agreement of the USA and other European powers, the British unilaterally withdrew from Palestine without handing over to any authority, in a move to allow Zionist militants to inflict a painful ethnic cleansing pogrom on Palestinians.

Within a short time uncountable Palestinians were displaced and expelled from their homes and farms with the Jews taking over. They unilaterally declared the establishment of a Jewish State in which only Jews were citizens. The Palestinians were left with nowhere to go, and with no state they could call their own. The western powers readily and immediately recognized this state.

Thus from the very beginning, the Jewish State was a creation of the Europeans and Americans, and they are always ready to defend it. From the very beginning the intention of the Europeans and Americans was to create a 100% Jewish State on Palestinian land without any regard for the fate of the Palestinian owners of the land. It was meant to serve as a collective punishment for all Muslims world wide, for daring to displace Europeans from there in the first place.

Of course since World War One Russia was also in total agreement with this arrangement up to today. It is easy to see that the Palestinian problem was deliberately orchestrated. There was no effort to take them into consideration in the push to create a Jewish State. They were deliberately sacrificed as collateral damage.

With the creation of the United Nations Organisation, the International Community tried to solve the Palestinian -Israeli problem by proposing a two state solution. But it was, and still is clear that this option does not enjoy the support of the western powers who have surreptitiously continued to push an all Jewish Israeli state agenda. The Palestinian plight is always ignored or underplayed. Israel on the one hand is always casted as a victim of Palestinian militant atrocities, which are on the other hand, depicted as acts of terrorism and not of self determination.

All diplomatic efforts that have so far been championed by the west have been tailored only to give Israel the chance to more and more displace Palestinians, with a view to creating a greater Israel.

This hypocrisy must be seen for what it is, and it must stop. Israel does not have the manipulation of international laws. Why is it that in the eyes of western leaders Israel is always right, and Palestinians always wrong? What is stopping the implementation of the two states solution and all other UN resolutions equally on Palestinians and on Israel? What is stopping a roundtable discussion of this problem with ALL stakeholders including Hamas and the Islamic jihad? Why bring unrealistic hypocritical conditions to deny some stakeholders take part in the discussion for their self determination?

The Jama’atut Tajdidil Islamy (JTI), as an Islamic organization hereby calls on the UN and the international community to stop this hypocrisy, apply international law equally on everybody and pursue the realization of the two states solution in Palestine diligently, so as to bring to an end this callousness, bloodshed and suffering in that part of the world.

