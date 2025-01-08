Palestine Ready to work with Trump administration to end Gaza war 

Palestine has said it is ready to open contacts with all players seeking to put an end to the war in Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told RIA Novosti.

He commented on prospects of cooperation with the incoming Trump administration.

“We will work with all those who are willing and ready to work with us to put an end to this war, to have an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, to save lives.

“And we are willing to listen to any point of view that makes sense that gets us closer to that objective,’’ Mansour said.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump warned earlier in December that “there will be all hell to pay in the Middle East.’’

He said unless the hostages taken during the Oct. 7, Hamas attack on Israel were released before his inauguration on Jan. 20. (RIA/NAN)