Palace Robbery: Jawon Minna consoles Gov, Emir

By Chimezie Godfrey

The newly turbanned Jawon Minna, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo has sympathized with the Niger State government and the Emir of Minna, His Highness, Dr Umar Bahago over the recent robbery attack on the palace treasury.

Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday attacked the palace of the emir of Minna, Umar Faruk Bahago, and carted away an unspecified amount of money.

It was gathered that the armed robbers tracked the official, who was returning from a commercial bank where he made withdrawals.

Reacting to the incident, Jawon Minna said it was daring and unfortunate and urged security agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing the culprits to book.

The, Emir’s palace, the Jawon said, is a sacred place and custody for the values of the people of Minna that must be protected at all costs.

“We are indeed saddened by the news of the attack by dare devil miscreants on the sanctity of the revered palace and sanctuary of the values and traditions of our people.

“We use this opportunity to console with the Governor of the State, Dr Umar Bago, His Highness, the Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Bahago, the injured victims of the senseless attack and the entire people of Niger State whose traditional values are violated.

“The palace is the sacred sanctuary that holds our revered values and must not be subject to violations by hooligans who have no other useful vocation than to terrorize the innocent, peaceful citizens of Niger.

“We are confident that our security agencies would deploy all its might to unravel this dastardly crime and bring the culprits to book, ” the Jawon said and called for public cooperation with the security forces.

