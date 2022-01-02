Palace confirms death of Olubadan

January 2, 2022 Danlami Nmodu



“The 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has joined his ancestor.

This was confirmed in a statement by Adeola Oloko,Director of Media and Publicity, Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He said Adetunji, 93, passed away in the hours of this morning at the College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

He is survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He will buried at 4.00 pm today at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan Palace according to Muslim rites. Other things follow later.”

Statement culled from Adegbenro Adebanjo’s Page

