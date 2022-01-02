Palace confirms death of Olubadan

“The 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has joined his ancestor.

This was confirmed in a statement by Adeola Oloko,Director of Media and Publicity, Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He said Oba Adetunji, 93, passed away in the early hours of this morning at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

He is survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He will be buried at 4.00 pm today at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan Palace according to Muslim rites. Other things follow later.”

Statement culled from Adegbenro Adebanjo’s Facebook Page

