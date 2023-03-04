Pakistani Govt. felicitates Nigerian President-elect, Tinubu

By Maureen Okon

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Shehbaz Sharif, has felicitated the Nigerian President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Feb. 25 presidential poll.

This is contained in a statement from by the Pakistan High Commission in Nigeria and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement said that Pakistan and Nigeria had maintained cordial ties that would see an upward momentum particularly in the areas of defence, trade and economy.

“My fecilitation to Mr Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Nigerian presidential election.

“Pakistan and Nigeria maintain cordial ties that will see an upward momentum particularly in areas of defence, trade and economy.

“My best wishes to the President-elect,” Sharif was quoted as adding.(NAN)