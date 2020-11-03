Pakistan, ADB sign $2m grant agreement to combat COVID-19

Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a grant agreement of two million dollars to further support Pakistan’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and improve emergency response, an official said.

The Economic Affairs Division of Pakistan stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Islamabad.

The grant agreement was signed by Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed and ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yang Xiaohong.

The grant proceeds, made available from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, will be used to build resilience and capacity of frontline health workers in the fight against the pandemic.