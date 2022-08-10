Painter jailed 10 months for stealing N48,000 from POS operator’s account

by Ugochi Ugochukwu

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old painter, Chikwudi Nwadike, to ten months imprisonment for stealing N48,000 from a POS operator’s bank account.Nwadike, who lives in IDP Camp Area In Abuja, pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Mr Sulyman Ola, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of 30,000.

Ola also ordered the convict to pay the complainant N12, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Olatuji Kehinde of Jahi I, Abuja reported the matter at the Mabushi Police Station on July 13

Ogada said that on July 12 at about 3p.m, the convict approached the complainant’s POS stand under the pretence to withdraw money.

He said in the convict used his newspaper, covered the complainant ‘s cell phone and dishonestly made away with the phone.

He said the convict used the complainant’s sim card and transferred N36,000 from his UBA account.

The prosecutor said the convict also used the the sim card to borrow 12,000 from the complainant’s UBA account.

Ogada said that during police investigation the cell phone was tracked and the convict was arrested.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of Penal Code.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

