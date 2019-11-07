PACAC lauds Magu on recovery of stolen assets

The Presidential Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, has commanded the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu for his outstanding performance in tracing and recovering stolen assets. Chairman of PACAC, Professor Itse Sagay gave the commendation at a Town Hall Meeting on the fight against corruption which took place today November 7, at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja. Sagay, who spoke through the executive secretary of the committee, Professor Sadiq Radda, praised the assets recovery record of the EFCC under Magu.

The Townhall meeting organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and its agency, the National Orientation agency, had in attendance heads of the major anti- corruption agencies in Nigeria: Chairman EFCC, Ibrahim Magu; Chairman, ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye; the Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, Muhammed Isah; the Inspector Generalof Police, Adamu Mohammed, who was represented and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who was represented by Abiodun Adedeji, Special Assistant to the President on Financial Crimes.

In his presentation, Magu, urged corrupt Nigerians with questionable assets abroad to take advantage of Executive Order 6, return the stolen assets and get a ‘soft landing’.

The EFCC boss who described the fight against corruption as a divine mandate, urged all citizens to get on board. He particularly, advocated stronger collaboration among security agencies involved in the fight against corruption.

“Fighting corruption is not only for EFCC, ICPC, CCB; it involves all law enforcement agencies, because they also have the responsibility to fight corruption”, he said.

Magu explained that the EFCC is focusing more on preventive measures in tackling the corruption menace as it has been proven to be more cost effective. He also noted that the investigative activities of the EFCC have helped to restore investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the effort of anti -corruption agencies in the fight against corruption has helped in minimizing the scourge of corruption.

According to him, “This is not the first time Nigeria is fighting the canker-worm of corruption, but it is the first time that the fight is being lead by a President known for his honour, dignity and incorruptible personality with strong political will, to achieve the required result.

“One may say that the war against corruption is still a work in progress. But it is also fair to say that corruption has now been driven under the table, and that the corrupt ones can no longer flaunt the proceeds of their corruption the way they used to do in the past. That is a major step forward. After all, every successful battle is a step towards winning a war,” he said.



The minister affirmed that for the nation to move forward in revamping the economy, there is the urgent need to check corruption and tackle insecurity.

Special Assistant to President Muhammad Buhari, on Financial Crimes, Abiodun Adedeji, who represented the Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami, observed that introduction of Bank Verification Number, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System and Treasury Single Account has strengthened the fight against corruption in Nigeria.