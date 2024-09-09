Pa Olu Amokeodo goes home Friday

The patriarch of Amokeodo family in Ilesa, Osun State and a community leader, the late Mr Oluyemi Amokeodo, will be buried on Friday, September 13, 2024 at the Redemption Camp, Km 46, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

A successful businessman, the late Oluyemi Amokeodo died in Lagos on Monday, June 24, 2024, after a brief illness at the age of 86.

According to the funeral arrangements by the Amokeodo family, a funeral service for the deceased will be conducted at about 11am at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Gate of Heaven Parish, opposite Children Auditorium, Redemption City of God, Km 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The remains of the late Oluyemi Amokeodo will be interred thereafter.

This will be followed by reception at the RCCG Coordinating Hall, besides the National Secretariat Redemption City of God, Km 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The late Oluyemi Amokeodo is survived by children including Mr and Mrs Tony Amokeodo, Mr and Mrs Victor Amokeodo, Mr and Mrs Gbenga Amokeodo, Pastor Tayo and Pastor Mrs Lolade Ogunbenro, Ms Funmi Amokeodo, sons- in-law, daughters -in- law, grand children, great grand children, uncles, cousins and relatives.

