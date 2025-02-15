Pa Adebanjo’s passing, end of an era – Akpabio





The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the demise of Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo as the end of an era.

Akpabio, in a statement he signed in Abuja on Saturday, said he received the news of passing of Pa Adebanjo, a renowned leader and elder statesman with profound sadness.

According to him, Pa Adebanjo’s glorious exit at the age of 96 marks the end of an era, and as a people, we mourn the loss of a selfless patriot, who dedicated his life to fighting for truth, equity and justice.

“His unwavering commitment to the principles of justice and equity has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.

“His leadership and vision inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us to work toward a more just and equitable society.

“On behalf of my family, people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the Nigerian Senate; I extend my deepest condolences to Papa’s family, particularly his wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, entire Afenifere family and government and people of Ogun State.

“May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

The President of Senate also prayed for Pa Adebanjo’s soul to rest in peace.

Adebanjo died on Friday. (NAN)