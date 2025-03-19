P-CNGi urges public to await investigation into Karu tanker explosion

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, March 19, 2025 (NAN) The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi) has urged the public to await the outcome of a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the petroleum tanker accident at Karu Bridge, Abuja.

In a statement, the P-CNGi expressed deep sadness over the tragic tanker accident that occurred on Wednesday evening near Karu bridge, located between Kugbo and Nyanya along the Abuja-Keffi highway.

Several people are feared dead following the explosion of the tanker, which reportedly lost control near the Karu Bridge.

The P-CNGi stated that preliminary accounts indicated a possible brake system failure, which could have led to the explosion of the petrol storage tank.

However, they emphasised the importance of avoiding speculation until all facts were thoroughly established.

“The P-CNGi is deeply saddened by the tragic accident on the Karu Bridge between Kugbo and Nyanya.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this devastating incident.

“While initial reports suggest the involvement of a Bi-Fueled Petrol Tanker, we urge the public to await the outcome of a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident,” the statement read.

The P-CNGi reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the safe and sustainable use of CNG as a cleaner energy alternative.

“We will continue to work closely with relevant authorities, including the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Federal Fire Service, and others, to ensure that safety standards are upheld and incidents like this are prevented in the future.”

The statement also commended the swift response of emergency responders, including FEMA, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who have been working tirelessly to rescue victims and manage the situation.(NAN)