P-CNGI enforces 40% fare reduction on CNG commercial vehicles

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGI), in partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has begun the enforcement of 40 per cent public transport fare reduction on CNG converted commercial vehicles.

The P-CNGI made this known in Abuja on Friday, while marking the official public announcement of 40 per cent reduction on fares on routes serviced by NURTW CNG-converted vehicles.

Speaking at the event which took place at the Area 1 Park, Ga

rki, Mr Michael Oluwagbemi, P-CNGI Chief Executive Officer and Programme Director, said the aim was to execute President Bola Tinubu’s mandate on affordable transportation for Nigerians.

Oluwagbemi, represented by Mr David Idakwo, Regional CNG Expansion Coordinator, North, said the event was designed to showcase real-world CNG impact, reaffirm the commitment to cleaner and affordable transport and demonstrate practical implementation of CNG adoption.

“The intention is to as much as possible reduce the price of transportation for the general public.

“We have worked hand-in-hand with the NURTW, we have converted a lot of their vehicles and based on the agreement that we have with them, it’s for them to reduce the prices for the general public, so that the effect of the fare subsidy that was taken off won’t be felt by Nigerians and the burden will be reduced.

“So, in conjunction with the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, we have come here to start enforcing the price reduction,” he said.

He said that after meeting with the NURTW, it obtained and jointly analysed the transport fares charged from Area 1 to different destinations when they were running on petrol, and achieved a 40 per cent reduction in the fares.

“Area 1 to Gwagwalada when they were on fuel was going for N1, 500; we have been able to reduce it to 900,while Area 1 to Bwari/Dutse is also reduced from N1, 500 to N 900.

“Area 1 to Kuje is reduced from N1, 200, to N720; Area 1 to Galadimawa is reduced from N500 to 300; Area 1 to Mpape is reduced from N1, 000 to N600; while Area 1 to Zuba also reduced from N1, 500 to N900.

“Area 1 to Lugbe reduced from N700 to N420; Area 1 to Jabi has also been reduced from N700 N420; Area 1 to Wuse is reduced from N400 down to N240, while Area 1 to Nyanya has been reduced from N700 to N420.

“Area 1 to Kabusa reduced from N800 to N480, while Area 1 to Apo was reduced from N500 to 300 Naira,” he said.

“So, at the moment, these are the reductions we have achieved at Area 1 Park. The reduction project will continue. More cars have been converted and we are going to other parks within Abuja, and eventually the country,” he said.

Speaking on how the passengers would identify the converted vehicles, he said all the vehicles that have been converted must have P-CNGI stickers pasted on them for easy identification by passengers.

The P-CNGI boss said the NURTW had thousands of registered commercial vehicles, and that it had converted over 50 per cent of them in collaboration with the union’s leadership.

“Even right here, we still have our members taking records of those cars that are yet to be converted and the conversion will continue.”

He said the Federal Government was already engaging the private sector on the need to invest in gas infrastructure to ensure availability of CNG at various fuel stations to reduce the disturbing queues witnessed in many refilling stations.

In order to enforce compliance with this new process, he said it had a task force made up with some members of the union and P-CNG officials, while passengers were obliged to report any non-compliance through P-CNGI customer service numbers (07000000264) or send message to info@pci.gov.ng.

“So, we sent out mystery shoppers into the field to board some of these buses and see if they comply. If they don’t comply, such a driver would be reported to the task force and be disciplined,” he said.

According to him, having converted over 70 per cent of airport shuttle cars, and met with the operators on the modalities for fare reduction, they will soon announce the reduced fare for airport shuttle cars.

Oluwagbemi, while reaffirming the government’s efforts in tackling high transport and energy costs, urged the media to amplify public awareness and encourage further CNG adoption.

Also speaking, Mr Ibrahim Jubril, Secretary, Garki Branch, NURTW, lauded the president on his effort to reduce the suffering of Nigerians by reducing the price of transportation through the P-CNGI.

“When the programme was inaugurated, the NURTW and other sister associations were all invited and were all given the opportunity, as it stands today, a lot of our members’ vehicles have been converted, and conversion is still ongoing for many.

“When we noticed that most of the vehicles are being converted, we put a taskforce in place in order to checkmate vehicles that are already being converted, so that we can be able to reduce their prices.

“Part of our strategy is that vehicles that have been converted, must have a price tag written on them, so that passengers going to Gwagwalada, Nyanya, will notice that the vehicle is converted.

“We are there to protect the interests of our passengers and to enjoy the benefit of this programme,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)