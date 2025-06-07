‎Ozekhome mourns Uwais, praises judicial legacy

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎Prof. Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), says the death of Justice Lawal Uwais at 89 came as a shock to him and the entire nation.



‎



‎By Wandoo Sombo



‎



‎Prof. Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), says the death of Justice Lawal Uwais at 89 came as a shock to him and the entire nation.



‎



‎Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ozekhome described Uwais as a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and constitutional landscape.



‎



‎



‎



‎“One cannot say he died too young — he surpassed the average Nigerian male lifespan of 61.2 years,” the senior lawyer reflected.



‎



‎



‎



‎Uwais joined the Supreme Court with striking energy at age 43, Ozekhome noted, and served as Chief Justice for 11 years.



‎



‎



‎



‎“He left visible, enduring legacies. His tenure on the bench was marked by discipline, integrity, and deep legal scholarship,” Ozekhome added.



‎



‎



‎



‎He further praised Uwais’s leadership of the Supreme Court, noting that it was a period when judicial decisions were consistent and reliable.



‎



‎



‎



‎Beyond the courtroom, Uwais chaired the influential Presidential Committee on Electoral Reforms under the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.



‎



‎



‎



‎“The committee made ground-breaking recommendations. Nigeria might have avoided today’s electoral crises had they been implemented,” Ozekhome said.



‎



‎



‎



‎Uwais also led the Body of Benchers and served in international legal bodies, further cementing his national and global stature.



‎



‎



‎



‎His passing on Eid Kabir day, Ozekhome said, “is a sign that he was ready to meet his Creator. May Allah grant him Aljanah Firdausi.”



‎



‎



‎



‎NAN reports that Justice Uwais served as Nigeria’s Chief Justice from 1995 to 2006, and was born in Zaria, Kaduna State, in 1936.



‎



‎



‎



‎His career was defined by bold judicial reforms and an unwavering defence of judicial independence, leaving a mark on Nigerian legal history. (NAN)



‎