OYSIEC suspends council election in Ido

May 22, 2021



The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has suspended the ongoing local council in Ido Local Government Area of the state.

The OYSIEC Chairman, Mr Isiaka Olagunju (SAN), announced this on Saturday in Ibadan after a monitoring exercise, disclosing that the decision was taken due the omission of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) logo on the ballot papers.

“I was just informed that inadvertently the logo of ZLP was omitted in the ballot papers for Ido Local Government. This is a serious error on our part.

“We have, therefore, decided the in Ido local government pending a final decision on it in few hours,” he said.

The OYSIEC chairman said that the conduct of the was generally okay, but could still be upon.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo , has urged residents alert security agencies of any observed security issues in their areas.

The state , Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, gave the advice while monitoring the conduct of the local government election Ibadan metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security boss visited the following areas, Agodi-Gate, Beere, Mapo, Molete, Challenge, Toll gate, Iwo road among others.

He said that there had so far not been any record of security breach, however, promising that security agencies were to the task of managing the security of lives and property.

On the team of the NSCDC on the inspection included the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Uche Chukwurah, and officials of the Director of of State Service (DSS).(NAN)

