The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has suspended the ongoing local council election in Ido Local Government Area of the state.

The OYSIEC Chairman, Mr Isiaka Olagunju (SAN), announced this on Saturday in Ibadan after a monitoring exercise, disclosing that the decision was taken due to the omission of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) logo on the ballot papers.

“I was just informed that inadvertently the logo of ZLP was omitted in the ballot papers for Ido Local Government. This is a serious error on our part.

“We have, therefore, decided to suspend the election in Ido local government pending a final decision on it in few hours,” he said.

The OYSIEC chairman said that the conduct of the election was generally okay, but could still be improved upon.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo Command, has urged residents to alert security agencies of any observed security issues in their areas.

The state Commandant, Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, gave the advice while monitoring the conduct of the local government election within Ibadan metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security boss visited the following areas, Agodi-Gate, Beere, Mapo, Molete, Challenge, Toll gate, Iwo road among others.

He said that there had so far not been any record of security breach, however, promising that security agencies were up to the task of managing the security of lives and property.

On the team of the NSCDC on the inspection included the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Uche Chukwurah, and officials of the Director of Department of State Service (DSS).(NAN)

