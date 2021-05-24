The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has presented Certificates of Return to the 32 newly elected chairmen of the local government council areas in the state.

The presentation was held on Monday at the OYSIEC headquarters in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 32 chairmen were elected during the local government election held on Saturday, May 22, across the state.

Mr Isiaka Olagunju (SAN), the OYSIEC Chairman, charged the new chairmen not to disappoint the people who elected them to oversee the affairs of their respective local government council areas.

He charged them to be dutiful and also ensure they fulfilled the promises made during their electioneering.

“They campaigned vigorously in every nook and cranny of their local government areas, and have now emerged chairmen. They should see themselves as the servants of the people.

“I told them that now that they had been elected, they should not make themselves inaccessible to the people who voted them.

“They must try as much as possible to remember their promises and fulfill them, “he said. (NAN)

