OYSIEC chairman appreciates contributions of security agencies

The Chairman, Oyo State Independent Commission (OYSIEC), Alhaji Isiaka Olagunju, appreciated the contributions of security agencies in the state in the conduct of the ongoing local government election.


The News Agency of Nigeria () reports Olagunju gave the commendation in Ibadan Saturday while receiving heads of security agencies, who paid him separate visits in his office at Agodi, Ibadan.


While appreciating their efforts, Olagunju called for cooperation and synergy between the commission and the agencies.


Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, said her visit to the OYSIEC chairman of the commitment of the police towards the provision of adequate security.


The CP said she and other senior security officers would move round parts of the state to monitor the election.


reports the CP accompanied by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service.


Similarly, Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, the state Commandant, Civil and Defence Corps (NSCDC), during a separate visit, assured OYSIEC that adequate security measures had been put in place a peaceful conduct of the election.


Akinsanya said there adequate synergy between the NSCDC and other security agencies in the state.


He, therefore, urged citizens not to see the election as a or die affair. ()

