The Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Alhaji Isiaka Olagunju, has appreciated the contributions of security agencies in the state in the conduct of the ongoing local government election.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olagunju gave the commendation in Ibadan on Saturday while receiving heads of security agencies, who paid him separate visits in his office at Agodi, Ibadan.



While appreciating their efforts, Olagunju called for more cooperation and synergy between the commission and the agencies.



Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, said her visit was to assure the OYSIEC chairman of the commitment of the police towards the provision of adequate security.



The CP said that she and other senior security officers would move round parts of the state to monitor the election.



NAN reports that the CP was accompanied by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service.



Similarly, Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, the state Commandant, Nigeria Security Civil and Defence Corps (NSCDC), during a separate visit, assured OYSIEC that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure a peaceful conduct of the election.



Akinsanya said there was adequate synergy between the NSCDC and other security agencies in the state.



He, therefore, urged citizens not to see the election as a do or die affair. (NAN)

