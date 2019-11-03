Oyo: Vigilante leader, suspect die, as operatives rescue abducted man

The vigilante Leader of Igbo Ora community in Oyo, Tajudeen Ayanwale, has been killed during a rescue operation of a kidnapped victim.

ChannelsTV reports that the victim identified as Bakare was abducted by a five-man gang of suspected kidnappers on Tuesday last week at about 8pm in the suburbs of Eruwa in the Ibarapa area of the state.

The victims was rescued by some vigilantes, assisted by the Police, after exchange of fire between the security operatives and Bakare’s abductors.

“I saw a touch flashing at me with some people shouting stop. There were 5 of them and I tried to manoeuvre but they eventually caught up with me,” Bakare told reporters after he regained his freedom.

“As I fell off my bike, they started tying me up with rope and marched me through the forests. We nearly got into Ogun State when I heard gunshots.

“It continued for a while until my abductors left me and scampered for safety. I also ran to hide then I heard a vehicle arrive and picked up someone then left.”

“Shortly afterwards, the vehicle returned with many motorcycles; then I cried out that I was the man abducted. They asked if I was hurt but I said I was fine but one of my kidnappers was hit.

“We searched for a long time but couldn’t find him until the next morning when we saw his body. They also told me that the kidnappers shot one of the vigilantes who came to rescue me,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo, Mr Shina Olukolu, led some top officials of the State Police Command to condole with Ayanwale’s family.

He stressed the need for the renewal of courage and commitment to achieving a peaceful society against the odds.

He urged security agencies and allied groups not to allow the incident loss to deter them in the fight against kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities.