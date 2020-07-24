Oyo tops as Nigeria records 591 new COVID-19 cases

Oyo State on Friday practically overtook its the daily record of cases.

According to figures released on ’s Twitter handle Friday, Oyo recorded 191 new cases while had 168.

The tweet said Nigeria recorded 591 fresh cases across some states of the Federation for the day.

The tweet reads: “591 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Oyo-191 Lagos-168 FCT-61 Ondo-29 Osun-26 Ebonyi-24 Edo-23 Ogun-14 Rivers-13 Akwa Ibom-12 Kaduna-10 Katsina-6 Borno-4 Ekiti-3 Delta-3 Imo-3 Niger-1 39,539 confirmed 16,559 discharged 845 deaths”


