Oyo tops as Nigeria records 591 new COVID-19 cases

Oyo State on Friday practically overtook Lagos its the daily record of COVID-19 cases.



According to figures released on NCDC’s Twitter handle Friday, Oyo recorded 191 new cases while Lagos had 168.



The tweet said Nigeria recorded 591 fresh covid-19 cases across some states of the Federation for the day.



The NCDC tweet reads: “591 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Oyo-191 Lagos-168 FCT-61 Ondo-29 Osun-26 Ebonyi-24 Edo-23 Ogun-14 Rivers-13 Akwa Ibom-12 Kaduna-10 Katsina-6 Borno-4 Ekiti-3 Delta-3 Imo-3 Niger-1 39,539 confirmed 16,559 discharged 845 deaths”

