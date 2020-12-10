Oyo to end open defecation before 2025 — SSG

The Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, says the state is committed to ending open defecation across the state before the target date of 2025.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun.

Adeosun said this on Wednesday in Ibadan while declaring open a five-day training workshop for Desk Officers in the 33 Local Government Areas of Oyo State on Community-led Sanitation.

According to him, the state will be the first to achieve the goal in the country.