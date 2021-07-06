Oyo SWAN wants sports ministry, NFF to immortalise Muda Lawal

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Oyo State Chapter, has urged the Ministry of Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to immortalise the late Green Eagles midfield player, Mudasiru Lawal.



In a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan and jointly signed by Niyi Alebiosu and Adewale Tijani, its Chairman and Secretary respectively, the association said that national team and IICC Shooting Stars player deserved to be immortalised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abeokuta-born football star died 30 years ago.



It enjoined the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development as well as Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to name a competition or award category after the departed footballer.

The association also recalled the exploits of Muda Lawal, reminding Nigerians of his immense contributions to the national team and various club sides in the country before his death.



“Late Muda Lawal was a member of the IICC Shooting Stars team that won the country’s first ever continental title, the then African Winners Cup in 1976 after beating Tonnere Kalala of Cameroon at the final.



“The late Muda Lawal was also an active member of the glorious Green Eagles set of 1980 which won Nigeria’s first African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title,” it said.

The association called on the sports ministry and NFF to ensure the feats achieved by the late footballer and other sporting heroes are not forgotten.



“We are in support of the idea that a Hall of Fame should be instituted for them to allow succeeding generations know about their accomplishments,” the association said.



The SWAN also called on the Ogun State Government to renovate Muda Lawal Stadium, which it said has become an eyesore.



“Leaving the stadium in decrepit state is a dishonour to an illustrious son of the state who used his talent to make the entire South-West and Nigeria proud,” the association said.



NAN reports that the late Lawal, who played alongside Segun Odegbami, Christian Chukwu, Felix Owolabi and the likes, was the first Nigerian footballer to feature in five consecutive editions of the African Cup of Nations in 1976, 1978, 1980, 1982 and 1984.(NAN)

