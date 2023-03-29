OYO SUBEB monitors 2nd term Unified Exams

By Olatunde Ajayi

Dr Nureni Adeniran, Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB), says the board has started monitoring of the second term Unified Examination in all public primary schools across Oyo State.

Adeniran made this known on Wednesday while inspecting schools in Ibadan North-East Local Government area of the state.

He said that the motive behind the examination exercise was to ensure simultaneous participation of all schools in the examination process.

The chairman appealed to school head teachers to ensure adherence to the time-table given to them by the state government.

He said that the level of preparedness of schools and students was quite impressive.

Adeniran, who said the conduct was smooth, added that efforts and arrangements put in place by the state government in printing unified question-papers for all schools in the state would ensure better performance of pupils.

He said that the introduction of unified examination time-table and questions was to give better credence to the exercise.

Adeniran expressed his satisfaction that both schools and pupils adhered to the examination instructions.

The Board’s monitoring team visited schools in Ibadan North; Ibarapa; Ibadan North-West, Ibadan South-West and Ibadan South-East Local Government areas.(NAN)