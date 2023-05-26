Oyo State’s Gov. Makinde signs Chieftaincy Amendment Bill into law

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State signed the amendment of the state’s Chiefs Law, Cap. 28 into law on Friday in Ibadan.

The assent grants the governor the autonomy to present beaded crowns and coronets to chiefs in the state.

In his remarks, the governor noted that attempts made in the past by previous administrations to change the law resulted in several controversies.

He said this time, government allowed due process to prevail in the interest of all stakeholders.

“The implication is that we must have a law in Oyo State that allows the smooth running of the traditional council.

“Before I came in, the traditional council was not functioning, but now it can function.

“The previous administration tried to reform the traditional council system, especially in Ibadan and the government gave coronets to some high chiefs.

“One of the high chiefs went to court and the court decided that the previous administration did not follow its own law.

“Now that we have amended the law, we will follow our own law, and no one can go to court now and succeed,’’ Makinde said.

He commended the state’s House of Assembly for the timely passage of the amendment bill.

The governor said the development would help the traditional council to function well and forestall constant litigation.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Abiodun Fadeyi, presented the amendment bill to the governor earlier.

He said public hearing on the bill was held where the opinions of all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, were aggregated.

He assured the people of Oyo State that the new law would impact the state positively.

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Mohood Balogun, represented by Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, the Balogun of Ibadan, led the Olubadan-in- Council and other traditional rulers to the event. (NAN)