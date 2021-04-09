The maiden edition of the Oyo State Junior Golf clinic will hold from April 12 to April 17, at the Ibadan Golf Club, a government official has said .

Mr Tobi Oyewumi, the Special Assistant on Sports Development to the state governor, said this at a news briefing on Friday in Ibadan.

He said that the event was a clinic and also a competition, which aimed to introduce teenagers to the game at an early age.

Oyewunmi, who is the organiser of the clinic, gave assurance that the tournament would discover talents among children between the ages of six to 17.

“Talents to be discovered at the Golf clinic would be given opportunities to develop themselves and become professional Golfers, which is the main goal.

“Apart from regular training to nurture the talents to the limelight, winners in the children category will go home with gifts which would be presented to winners in the pro-category.

“Our primary aim is to put together indigenous sporting activities that would make them better. Golf shows one’s character and the values one possesses.

“We are planning to groom them to imbibe a life in sports. When playing golf you make use of all the body parts. Playing golf makes use of one’s emotional and physical aspects of one life,” he said.

He added that this would be an annual tournament and it was in line with the state governor’s agenda to develop sports and check youth restiveness.

“Gov. Seyi Makinde led administration has been working round the clock to promote and develop sports in the state,” he said.

He added that they have liaised with Ibadan Golf Club on how to open the club from exceptional youngsters who would be discovered during the programme.

“We are creating an enabling environment to thrive, we are in talks with the club management to open for exceptional kids discovered who are willing to play the game and get better,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

