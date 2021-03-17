Oyo State is conducting sterility test on COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine

March 17, 2021 Favour Lashem



Oyo State is conducting sterility test on the 127,740 doses of COVID-19 vaccines it received from the National Primary Development Agency (NPHDA).

Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, made known on Wednesday in Ibadan while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly state’s Executive Council meeting.

Bello said complaints and rejection of the vaccine by some , particularly some European over the safety status of the vaccine necessitated the decision.

“The sterility test is to determine the vaccines do not actually have other secondary form of infective substance; these are carried out at our two laboratories and in the next few days, we will have the result,’’ he stated.

The commissioner said the outcome of the sterility test and other precautionary measures would determine when to administer the vaccines on the people of Oyo State.

“We too in Oyo State have to take some basic precautionary measures. One of such the provision of a safe place to keep the vaccines their potency.

“The type that we got is the one that can only operate between +2 degrees centigrade and +8 degrees centigrade.

He said three centres were prepared for the vaccination.

They are hospitals and immunisation centres already in existence in local government areas; temporary centres, for people specifically in large areas, particularly high incident areas and the third centre will be for specialised groups.

In another briefing about the Council meeting, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said the state government had approved the upgrade of its College of Education (Emmanual Alayande College of Education, Oyo), to a University of Education.

Olaleye said the upgrade to contribute to the production of competent teachers with required skills.

He stressed that the institution has all the requisites, human and material “to fully transform into a full fledge university’’.

Olaleye said, however, that efforts were on-going to apply to the relevant authority for the upgrading of the institution. (NAN)

