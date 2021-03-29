The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Abimbola Munta, has fixed April 2 to April 9 as Easter holiday period for the High Court of Justice in the state.

The chief judge made the announcement in a statement he personally signed in Ibadan on Monday, copies of which were made available to newsmen.

According to Munta, civil actions that are urgent may be heard during the period or a judge, at the request of all parties concerned, agree to hear such action.

He said that the action was “in exercise of the powers conferred on me by Paragraph 4(b) of Order 45 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2010, and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf.

“I, Abimbola Munta, Chief Judge of Oyo State, do hereby appoint the period commencing from the 2nd day of April 2021 and ending on the 9th day of April 2021, both dates inclusive, as Easter Recess of the High Court of Justice of Oyo State of Nigeria.” (NAN)

