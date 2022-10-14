Oyo State Govt, UNICEF partners to end poverty through cash transfer

By David Adeoye

Oyo State Government have entered into partnership with the United Nation Children’s Funds (UNICEF) to tackle poverty, through cash transfer to the vulnerable and the extremely poor in the society.

The Commissioner for Economic and Budget Planning, Prof. Musbau Babatunde, made this known on Friday in Ibadan.

Babatunde spoke after a twoo-day Validation of Oyo State Social Protection Policy organised by the state Ministry of Economic and Budget Planning, in collaboration with UNICEF.

He said that the Social Protection Policy programme would alleviate extreme poverty and enhance sustainable economic growth in the state.

He said the critical role, which social protection plays in combating poverty and supporting the vulnerable necessitated the validation of Oyo State Social Protection Policy.

Also, Prof. Musbau Babatunde said that one of the cardinal points of the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration was to tackle poverty and make life better for the state residents.

Babatunde said: “Social protection is a set of interventions whose objective is to reduce social and economic risk and vulnerability, and alleviate extreme poverty and deprivation.

“Hence, the preparation of draft policy to make life meaningful for the vulnerable among the citizenry.

“This programme is designed to eliminate poverty and vulnerability by promoting efficient labour markets, diminishing people‘s exposure to risks.

“It will enhance their capacity to manage economic and social risks such as unemployment, exclusion, sickness, child rights, people living with disability and old age.”

He said that Social Protection Policy programmes would alleviate extreme poverty and enhance sustainable economic growth.

According to him, this will be done through cash transfer for the vulnerable and the extremely poor, home grown school feeding programme, jobs creation and youths empowerment, financial inclusion, as well as other empowerment interventions programmes and projects.

He admonished members of the committee to reflect the essence of inter-agency collaboration required in tackling problems associated with poverty and vulnerability in the state.

Earlier, in his remarks, Ademola Ajibola, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic and Budget Planning, commended the current administration in the state for partnering with Development Agencies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other notable private organisations in the task of making lives more meaningful and comfortable for the citizenry.

Mr Ademola Adediran, thanked UNICEF for supporting the state, adding that the support would be sustained to ensure effective and efficient implementation of the policy in the state.

Meanwhile, representative of UNICEF in Oyo State, Mrs Hope Oduma, commended Makinde’s administration for its willingness and commitment to ensure the realisation of the social protection policy.

Oduma added that UNICEF was proud to collaborate with the the state government, in realising goals of solving poverty and vulnerability issues.(NAN)

