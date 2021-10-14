Oyo State Govt threatens revocation of UBEC/SUBEB contract from 22 contractors

The Oyo state Government on Thursday, threatened to revoke ongoing State Universal Basic Education Board () and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)  jobs under the  2012 to 2018 Intervention from 22 defaulting contractors.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo SUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran, gave the warning during a meeting the 22 affected contractors.

He said that the contracts will be terminated following a breach of contract terms

“Many of the projects, including those awarded by the previous administration have dragged on since 2018.

“This is in contravention of the time frame of the contractual agreement which stipulated two weeks for completion of borehole and maximum of 24 weeks for completion of Model schools.

”The board will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions against these defaulting contractors, who have failed to meet specifications in the execution of UBEC/SUBEB in the state.

”You may answer queries from the Economic and Crimes Commission, after the November, 2021 deadline. The also risk being blacklisted by UBEC for further contracts of UBEC/ nationwide.

“The message here is clear. The job has taken too long, your failure to deliver on the agreed dates is affecting the wellbeing of our children, will reverse the contract.

have issued several warnings, this is about the third time. need to revoke the contract and give those that will do the job. The guideline is and are not going to compromise,” he warned. (NAN)

