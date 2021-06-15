Oyo state govt relocates beggars from Ibadan to resettlement centre

The

Oyo State Government has begun relocation of beggars from Jemibewon Road, Sabo area of Ibadan to the newly built Akinyele Resettlement Centre at the outskirt of the state capital.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Tuesday by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to the statement, the resettlement process, which started months ago, formally commenced on Tuesday morning, following a tour of the new site by Arewa community leaders and representatives of the beggars..

“The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Idowu Oyeleke, who led the first set of the beggars to the resettlement centre, said the new site is fitted with social amenities including schools, hospitals, and recreation centres.

“Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Information, Culture and Tourism, Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters as well as the Office of the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Security Trust Fund were involved in the resettlement exercise,’’ the statement read. (NAN)