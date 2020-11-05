Oyo State govt. prioritises training of its workforce for better service delivery – SSG

Civil Servants, acknowledged as the engine room of development will receive enhanced training to expand their skills, the Oyo State Government assured on Thursday. The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, who gave the assurance in Ibadan, at the opening of a two-day training workshop for 350 Civil/Public Servants, said the administration places high premium on training of its workforce. Adeosun, who represented Gov. Seyi Makinde at the event, said that civil service is the engine room of any administration. “There is need to train and retrain officers in the state public/civil service in order to bring their wealth of experience to bear in any given assignments.

“This administration places high premium on training and as such, the governor has approved the year 2020 training work plan for the Ministry of Establishment and Training. “Similarly, the governor has directed that the state ministries partners with corporate bodies to sponsor the training of civil/public servants.” She charged the participants to master the game of the training, so as to operate effectively, adding that expectations on them were high. Adeosun further expressed optimism that the experience that would be garnered at the worship would go a long way to bring about the desired change in practice, for optimum performance. In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, enjoined the participants to be committed to work and sustain ethics of the state civil/public service.

Sangodoyin also implored them to make the best use of knowledge gained during the training programme, so as to become agents of positive change. “We should always serve to be the best while discharging our duties to ensure that the catalytic movement of the present administration is sustained to endure continuous prompt and quality delivery of public goods.”

Two of the participants; Makinde Babatunde, from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and Kehinde Adeosu, from the Ministry of Justice, thanked the state government for organising the training workshop. The duo said the training would equip them and enhance their productivity at their respective duty posts. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants of the training, held at the Ibadan Business School, Bodija, comprised junior and senior civil/public servants.(NAN)