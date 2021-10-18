Oyo State Government has reiterated its commitment to support Farmers and youths in the state, in a bid to achieve food sustenance and sufficiency.

was contained in a by the Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Honourable Adeniyi Adebisi, to commemorate World Food Day today.
He noted that Oyo State Government, under the of Engineer Seyi Makinde leave no stone unturned in order to bring the theme for year’s World Food Day which is “Our Actions are our future; Better production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment and a better Life” to reality.

Adebisi therefore reassured Oyo State farmers and other stakeholders in the agric sector of an enabling environment Government is creating to improve the sector, adding that doing so subdue poverty, hunger and promote healthy diets in the State.
He however called on stakeholders to come up ideas and suggestions that to productivity, profitability and sustainability of the food value chains in the State.

The Commissioner noted that the World Food Day presents an opportunity to appreciate what the State Government has been able to do to ensure food sufficiency and the encouragement of local food contents consumed in the State.

According to him, every 16th of October, World Food Day is celebrated across the globe as initiated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, as an international day for the eradication of poverty, in which Nigeria is a member.

The further explains that the main objective of the celebration is to heighten public awareness on the problems of hunger, mal- nutrition, and poverty, as well as profer to problems of Agriculture and food production.

In Nigeria, organizations and individuals involved in feeding programs connect other stakeholders in food production, agro-allied industries, wholesalers and community based organizations to address food security challenges during celebration.

