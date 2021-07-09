Oyo State benefits immensely from FG road projects- Official

Mr Kayode Ibrahim, Federal Controller of Works in Oyo State, says the three senatorial districts in the state have benefitted immensely from road infrastructure projects of the Federal Government.

Ibrahim made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

He said that the construction of 52 kilometres Oyo-Ogbomoso dual carriageway was one of the ongoing major road projects in the state.

“Rehabilitation of outstanding section of the 28.6 kilometres Iseyin-Okeho Road with two outstanding bridges is at the completion stage.

“Also, emergency repair of one kilometre Ago-Are – Sepeteri Road is ongoing.

“Emergency repair of the 8.9 kilometers Basi-Ajenrege on Iseyin – Saki Road has been completed, likewise the 1.2 kilometres Owotoro – Ofiki Road.

“In the same vein, special repair of 14 critical locations along Iseyin-Oyo Road have been completed,” Ibrahim said.

The controller said that repair work on the 3.6 kilometres NTA – Takie to LAUTECH Roundabout in Ogbomoso had been completed.

He added that the repair work on the 25.1 kilometres Otte – Ogbomoso South bound had also been completed.

Ibrahim said that major repairs works on Ibadan – Oyo Road had commenced, while ongoing repair of the outstanding sections of the 25 kilometres Ibadan – Idiayunre -Ogunmakin Road was on course.

He assured the people of the state that Federal Government was committed to speedy completion of all the ongoing road projects across the state.

Ibrahim, however, called on media organisations to collaborate with the Federal Government in propagating its infrastructure projects.

He said that collaboration with the media would go a long way in providing the public with adequate information about the activities of the ministry, especially in the state.

Ibrahim said that the collaboration was imperative as the general public needs to know about the various developmental projects going on across the country. (NAN)

