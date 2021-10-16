Oyo South APC leaders endorsed Adeyemo as Senatorial Chairman- Rep Akande-Sadipe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Oluyole Local Government area of Oyo State, have endorsed Olalekan Adeyemo as the Chairman, Oyo South Senatorial District ahead of the party’s state congress.



Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole) made this known in a statement signed by her Media Aide, Olamilekan Olusada, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akande-Sadipe is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora.



NAN also reports that Oyo South Senatorial District comprises six local governments in Ibadan and three from Ibarapa, and the position had earlier been zoned to Ibadan ahead of the Saturday’s state congress of the party.



Akande-Sadipe said that she and other stakeholders in the party were in support of Adeyemo’s candidacy.



She said, “Adeyemo’s quality, integrity, maturity and experience had distinguished him from the pack”, adding that he would be a great tool for the party to triumph in the 2023 election.”



The lawmaker said that Adeyemo had served as the State Deputy Chairman of APC and possessed the required experience in the party’s hierarchy.



Akande-Sadipe said that Adeyemo’s political experience and career span many years, including a tenure as a State House of Assembly member for Oluyole Constituency.



“The decision to adopt and endorse Adeyemo was made at an open meeting by majority of APC stakeholders in Oluyole with the view of selecting the best candidate for the seat,” she said.



Also, James Adeleke, a leader of the party, who was present at the meeting, said “the selection represents a democratic choice of a majority within the party”.



In his comments, Idowu Oyewale, a party chieftain, said that Adeyemo was the favourite candidate amongst the leadership and other party leaders in the local governments in the senatorial district.



Oyewale said that Adeyemo was known as an eminent personality within the party structure.

Among other leaders present at the meeting were Oyeniyi Oyeniran; Elder Alamu Osuolale; Chief Garuba Lawal and Alhaji Mufu Ladoja, among others. (NAN)

