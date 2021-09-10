Oyo Set to Clamp Down on Illegal Miners, Revenue Defaulters

The Oyo State Government has warned illegal miners to desist from the act or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

The State Government also extended stern warning to operators within the State who fail to comply with the extant rules and regulations guiding the mining industry.

The Chairman, Oyo State Minerals Development Agency, Mr. Abiodun Oni, disclosed this today at the State Secretariat, Ibadan.

Mr. Oni therefore warned illegal miners who embark on mining activities without an official permission from the State Government and revenue defaulters to desist from these acts, as Government is on their trail.

However, Oni said the State Government is ready to partner with relevant stakeholders in the mining industry, so as to increase the State Resource Control and Economy Development.

Mr. Abiodun Oni stated that prior to this time, the Agency has been having meaningful discussions with some relevant stakeholders on ways to strategise and the develop the budding industry in Oyo State.

He revealed that the State is endowed with different kinds of Solid Minerals such as: Granites, Gold, Gemstone, Quarts, Cassiterite, Marble, Garnet, Tin-Ore, Monganite, Naobium, Agate, Topnz, Limestone, Tantalum among others.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...