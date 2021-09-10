Oyo Set to Clamp Down on Illegal Miners, Revenue Defaulters

The Oyo State Government has warned illegal miners desist from the act or ready face the wrath of the law.


The State Government also extended stern warning operators within the State who fail comply with the extant rules and regulations guiding the industry.

The Chairman, Oyo State Minerals Development Agency, Mr. Abiodun Oni, disclosed this today at the State Secretariat, Ibadan.

Mr. Oni therefore warned illegal miners who embark on activities without an official permission from the State Government and revenue defaulters desist from these acts, as Government is on their trail.

However, Oni said the State Government is ready partner with relevant stakeholders in the industry, so as increase the State Resource Control and Development.

Mr. Abiodun Oni stated that prior this time, the Agency has having meaningful discussions with some relevant stakeholders on ways strategise and the develop the budding industry in Oyo State.

He revealed that the State is endowed with different kinds of Solid Minerals such as: Granites, Gold, Gemstone, Quarts, Cassiterite, Marble, Garnet, Tin-Ore, Monganite, Naobium, Agate, Topnz, Limestone, Tantalum among others.

