Oyo Sanctions 80 For Violating Environmental Law

About 80 persons have been arrested during the week in Ibadan by the State’s Environmental Task Force for violating the environmental laws.

This was revealed by the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Abiodun Oni who revealed that the Task Team apprehended offenders at Gate, Aleshinloye, Eleyele, Sabo, Apata, Iwo-road, Ojoo, Moniya, U.I-Agbowo, Sango and General Gas areas in Ibadan.

In their separate judgements, Chairmen of the State’s Environmental Protection Tribunal, Barr. Saheed Ganiyu and Barr. Kunle Abimbola disclosed that the eighty persons were caught dumping refuse in unauthorized places, hence they are guilty of violating the environmental laws of the state.

Similarly, three of the offenders were caught using vehicles to mobilize wastes to unauthorized areas while two were arraigned for obstructing the environmental task force team from performing their civic duties and were fined accordingly from ₦2,000 to ₦40,000 depending on the degree of their offences

Meanwhile, as part of the efforts of Oyo State government to resolve the menace of indiscriminate dumping of wastes on road medians, drainages and waterways, the State government has held talks with Hausa leaders headed by the Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland, HRH Ali Dahiru Zungeru.

According to the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Abiodun Oni who led a team from his Ministry to the Palace of the Sarkin Hausawa at Sabo during the week, the indiscriminate dumping of wastes on road medians, particularly by under-aged children has become a common practice at odd hours within the Sabo community.

He hence warned the community to desist from the act, as it poses a lot of environmental threats and exposes children to various risks in the state.

“The impact of indiscriminate dumping of wastes in an open space and street begging to the health and socio-economy of the state is indisputable. For instance, exposed wastes have been known to factor communicable diseases that may end up requiring medical attention. Thus, maintaining proper hygiene is very important to us, failure to uphold some level may lead to serious health hazards to us as individuals and persons living around us”, he said.

Mr. Oni further stressed that though the community is improving in its environmental sanitation exercise, the State Government desires it to receive the award of the cleanest environment in the nearest future.

In his remarks, the Sarkin of Ibadanland, HRH Ali Dahiru Zungeru appreciated the government for recognizing the community while also pledging their support for any activities in this administration.

