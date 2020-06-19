Oyo records highest single daily spike of 103 new COVID-19 cases

Share the news













Oyo State has recorded its highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, announced 103 new cases in the state.

The new figures raise the number of confirmed cases in the state to 764.

The NCDC tally for June 18 indicated that the state holds the fourth spot for confirmed coronavirus cases with Lagos, FCT and Kano leading in the first three positions respectively.

NAN reports that the government, which recently opened 10 community-based testing sites across the state, has witnessed a rapid increase in its COVID-19 cases since May.

As of the time of this report, the state has recorded nine COVID-19 related deaths with a total of 280 recoveries.

The state government had, on June 15, directed Primary Six pupils as well as JSS III and SSS III students to resume classes from June 29, and that religious centres should reopen at 25 per cent capacity.

However, this decision has sparked criticism from some residents and trade unions.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) describing the decision as surprising and unexpected. (NAN)

