Oyo REC rates BVAS performance high

By David Adeoye/Tunde Ajayi

Dr Adeniran Tella, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, says the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines being used in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections are working effectively.

Tella expressed this view, while addressing newsmen after monitoring the exercise in some polling units in Ibadan, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tella led the management team of INEC alongside heads of security agencies in the state to monitor the exercise in Ibadan North, Ibadan North-East, Ona-Ara, Ibadan South-West, among others.

He said that the use of BVAS for the general elections has come to stay, adding, “it is a game changer” .

According to him, we have deduced from the polling units that we have visited today that there was no challenge in the use of BVAS so far.

“The BVAS, being used for the conduct of this election, has been properly certified and configured, and it also got the back up of around 406.

“We equally have around 124 configured BVAS separately, in case, we have polling units that is beyond the threshold of 1,250 voters,” he said.

Tella said the commission had succeeded in distributing sensitive materials to all polling units.

“The election is being conducted under a peaceful atmosphere on an improved electoral process.

“The commission had also succeeded in deploying, within the region of 28,000 ad hoc officials that were well trained for conduct of the elections,” REC said.

He, therefore, implored eligible voters in queue that were yet to be accredited to exercise patient, assuring them that nobody would be disfranchised.(NAN)