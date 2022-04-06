Oyo presents 60 athletes for maiden National Para Games

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

No fewer than 60 athletes from Oyo State are expected to participate in the maiden National Para-sports games, scheduled for Abuja between April 9 and April 18.

Chairman of Oyo State Sports Council, Gbenga Adewusi, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Adewusi stated that the event, organised by Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, would give Para athletes the opportunity to exhibit their talents in various sports.

According to him, the event will also serve as an avenue for scouts to shop for talents that could be groomed for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Adewusl also said that the country’s Para-sports had produced the highest number of medals for the country since Nigeria started participating in the games.

He added that Para-sports had contributed immensely to reduction of young people with special needs roaming the streets.

The sports council chairman listed para-table tennis, para-swimming, wheel chair basketball, powerlifting, deaf sports, para-athletics and para-canoe as the events in which the team would participate at the games. (NAN)

