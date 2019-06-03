Oyo pensioners laud Makinde over donation of salary to pensioners

The Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners has commended Gov. Seyi Makinde on his decision to donate his first term salary to the Teachers’ Pension Fund.

The State Chairman of the union, Mr Abolade Isiaka, expressed the pensioners’ gratitude during a special prayer session organised by the pensioners on Monday in Ibadan in honour of the newly sworn-in governor.

He said that following the unusual gesture of the governor, the union had decided to suspend further action seeking the implementation of 15 per cent pension arrears obtained in a court judgment in favour of the pensioners.

Isiaka reiterated the pensioners’ commitment to supporting the Makinde-led administration in its effort to save the education sector of the state from decay.

“The governor has promised to rejig the education sector in the state by allocating 10 percent of the state’s annual budget to the sector.

“To whom much is given, much is expected; to that effect, our union is ready to work alongside this administration by offering our services in this noble mission of lifting the education standard of our state.

“We call on the governor to avail himself of our voluntary services in his bid enhance the development and growth of the state,” he said.

The pensioners, however, called on the governor to work toward settling the N62. 5 billion being owed retired primary school teachers and local government pensioners.

They further urged the governor to increase monthly allocation to the Ministry of Establisment and also facilitate the payment of 10 per cent pension and compensation allowance to those forcefully retired in 2002.

“From the foregoing, it will not be out of place to implore the governor to declare a state of emergency on pensions,” he said. (NAN)

