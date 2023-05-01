Oyo pensioners call for implementation of harmonisation, others

By Suleiman Shehu

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Oyo State Council, has called on Gov. Seyi Makinde to implement the pensioners’ harmonisation, among other demands in the state.

The state NUP Secretary, Dr Olusegun Abatan, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the 2023 Workers’ Day celebration on Monday in Ibadan.

Abatan said that there were 13 points demand before the governor, which he said requires urgent implementation.

He listed the demands to include: implementation of pension harmonisation, 33.4 per cent pension increase, among others.

Abatan said the union had given the governor the benefit of doubt on the implementation of the demands which he said was the main reason they supported his re-election bid.

He, also urged the governor to address all their 13 points demand in order to better the welfare and reduce sufferings of pensioners in the state.

The union secretary called on members to handle their health with care and engage in moderate exercise and think less about the situation of the country.

On the proposed subsidy removal, Abatan said the union would only support the move, if only it would better the welfare of pensioners, workers and entire citizens in the country.

He advised the incoming government of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu to settle down and look at the modalities and visibility of removing subsidy.

Abatan described the initial decision to remove fuel subsidy before its suspension as a wrong decision. (NAN)