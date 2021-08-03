Oyo PDP warring factions agreed to close ranks, says Saraki

Dr Bukola Saraki, the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation Committee, says the aggrieved members of the party in Oyo State have agreed to put aside their differences and work toward victory of the party in future elections.



Briefing newmen on Tuesday in Ibadan, after the reconciliation meeting with aggrieved members of the party, Saraki said that all those present resolved to work closely together under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde.



Saraki had led some members of the committee, including Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, former Senate President and Liyel Imoke, former Governor of Cross Rivers, among others, to Ibadan, for a reconciliation meeting with the factional leaders of the party in the state.



The meeting was held at the Government House, Agodi in Ibadan.



Saraki said some of the aggrieved members believed that there should be need for more recognition to some of the party members that worked hard during the last election.



He said the governor (Makinde) declared that he was doing his best; assuring that due recognition would be given to all.



“And, they have all said once that is done by the governor, they are ready to work with him.

“So, it is just to start implementing that and roll it down the line,” Saraki said.



He commended everyone that attended the meeting, saying they have agreed that “today is the beginning of a new chapter in Oyo State”.

Saraki also thanked Makinde for his commitment.



“I am a beneficiary of what the party is doing and I hope that when I finish my own term too, people in PDP will continue to benefit from that.



“So, everyone is committed in ensuring that PDP continue to work and strive very strongly here in Oyo State,” he said.



Among the aggrieved members that attended the meeting were: Mrs Mulikat Akande, former Majority Leader, House of Representatives; Hazeem Gbolarumi, former Deputy Governor and Michael Ogunlade, former House of Assembly member. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...