Oyo/Osun Customs command generates N20bn, makes 72 seizures

The Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday said it generated N20 billion and made 72 seizures between January and April.

The Comptroller in charge of the command, Mrs Uche Ngozi, disclosed this in Ibadan while briefing newsmen on the achievements recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

The seized items included 3,465 bags of 50kg foreign rice, 180 bales of second hand clothes,13 kg of 25 litres each of vegetable oil, 44 gallons of four litres of vegetable oil, 20 units of used tyres as well as cars and trucks.

The comptroller further said that 63 persons were arrested in connection with the smuggled goods.

She said that the command also intercepted 310 drums and 180 kegs of 25 litres of petrol at different points and axis of the command.

The seized petrol, she said, would be auctioned and the proceeds remitted accordingly.

“We are aware that NCS is very strategic in the sustenance of the nation’s economy at this critical stage of economic down turn, hence maximum revenue generation is paramount in the heart of the NCS Comptroller General, retired Col. Hameed Ali.

“It is a fact that the fight against smuggling of prohibited items is so essential in reducing the menace of insecurity and saving our nation’s industries.

“As a service, we are concerned about the general well-being of the nation at large and as such regret the current health crisis of coronavirus pandemic

” NCS has worked tirelessly through these difficult months of dealing with COVID-19 and ensured that borders are secured and smuggling activities reduced to the barest minimum,” she said.

The comptroller said the command would continue to sharpen its intelligence and enforcement capabilities to fight smuggling and enforce compliance with extant laws and procedures.

She commended traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders for providing an enabling environment for the officers to function properly. (NAN)

