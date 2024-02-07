Oyo NSCDC nabs 8 suspects over alleged illegal mining, other offences

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has arrested eight suspects for alleged illegal mining and destruction of N5 million crop farms, amongst other alleged offences.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Augustine Padonu, made this known on Wednesday, while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters situated at Agodi, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other offences allegedly committed by the suspects included the theft of trailer spare parts, armed robbery, and car theft.

Padonu said that two of the suspects were arrested for illegal mining on Saturday by the corps operatives, stationed at the Oke-Ogun axis of the state.

He further said that the illegal mining suspects were arrested at about 3.00pm in Dabo-Zamia Community, adding that their accomplices were still at large.

He said that other suspects were arrested by the NSCDC Agro-Rangers for allegedly grazing their cattle on crop farmlands, destroying farm produce worth N5 million.

“Also, a gang of two suspects, who specialise in motor spare parts theft, especially those of trailers at shops in Sagbe, Moniya area of Ibadan, were arrested by the command.

“The two suspects used facemask warmers for their illicit operations to avoid being recognised by their victims.

“Items recovered from them included a tipper gear selector, one cap gear, eight belt buckles and a gear flag,” Padonu said.

He also said that two armed robbery suspects were arrested for allegedly using their PoS machine to fraudulently receive money from a cellphone obtained at gunpoint in Akobo area, Ibadan.

“During the operation in November 2023, the other fleeing members of the gang went away with the complainant’s Toyota Highlander,” he said.

The corps commandant urged the public to be vigilant and ready to provide useful information to NSCDC and other sister security agencies for them to collectively fight against criminality.

He said that the command would arraign the suspects as soon as investigations were concluded. (NAN)

