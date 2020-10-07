Oyo NIS boss tasks 169 newly-promoted officers on attitudinal change

The Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Oyo State command, Usman Babangida, has charged the 169 newly-promoted officers to use their new positions to improve their services to the nation.

The comptroller gave the advice while decorating the newly promoted officers on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Babangida said that Nigerians and the service would continue to count on them to contribute their quotas to the development of the country.

He said the promotion was not just to add rank to their shoulders but to work harder to the expectations of Nigerians.

“People should be able to see remarkable change of attitude to duty in you and it must show immediately.

“It is often said that to whom much is given much is expected. Equally important, your new rank must reflect in your family spending.

“This promotion is another monumental joy not only in the heart of the newly promoted officers but in the history of our noble service,“he said.

He said that 169 officers of the command have been elevated out of over 9,000 officers and men of NIS promoted this year.