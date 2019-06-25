Oyo names executive assistant, SUBEB, Internal Revenue Board Chair

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Dr. Nureni Adeniran as the Chairman, State’s Universal Education Board (SUBEB).

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, further indicated that Governor Makinde equally named Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi as Executive Assistant on Investment promotion and Aremo John Adeleke as Chairman, State Internal Revenue Board (SIRB).



The statement indicated that the appointments take immediate effect.

Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran had his secondary education at the Muslim Grammar School, Odinjo, Ibadan where he passed out in flying colours.

He had his first degree, Master’s and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph. D) degrees in Education from the University of Ibadan and also LL.B degree from the same University.

He was at a time a lecturer at the Kaduna Polytechnic, senior Lecturer in Mass Communication at the Lead City University, Ibadan and a one-time Commissioner for Education in Oyo State.



Hon. Ogunwuyi, the Executive Assistant was a member of the 8th House of Representatives, which came to a close on June 6.

He holds a B.SC in Accounting and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and was first elected into Oyo State House of Assembly in 2011.



He is a Certified Accountant and Financial consultant who has consulted for top organizations like TNT Logistics (UK), Baker Hughes (UK), Nokia Siemens Network (Finland) NNPC (Nigeria) among others.



The new Oyo State Internal Revenue Board Chairman, Aremo John Adeleke holds a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Personnel Relations from the University of Ibadan.

He graduated with a Managerial Finance degree from the University of Mississippi, while also completing graduate studies in Business Administration at the Louisiana State University, Shreveport in 1985.

He had served as Special Adviser on Economic Planning and Corporate Matters to the administration of former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala in Oyo state and was reputed for the great leap in Internally Generated Revenue recorded in that era.

Aremo Adeleke is a businessman with interests spread across different sectors.







